DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. 298,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,382. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

