DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.