Dymension Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $276.14 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,374,879 coins and its circulating supply is 198,707,831 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,308,472 with 198,476,791 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.42865438 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $23,649,625.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

