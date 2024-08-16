Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Position Cut by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,795,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 634,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,381 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. 680,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

