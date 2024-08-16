Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the July 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.79.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
