Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the July 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 94,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

