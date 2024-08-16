EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Raised to $15.00 at UBS Group

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

SATS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 67,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,044. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 694.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

