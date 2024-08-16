Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $239.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.25. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

