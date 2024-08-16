Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 218,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 870,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

