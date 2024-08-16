Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.