Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement
About 70489 (PAA.TO)
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
