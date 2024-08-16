EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 363,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,123,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EHang

EHang Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $750.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in EHang by 12.5% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after buying an additional 520,733 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in EHang by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in EHang by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth about $883,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.