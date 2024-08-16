Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $895,214.71

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.84 million and $895,214.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,948,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

