Electrovaya Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.