Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELVA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

