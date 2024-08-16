Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $921.67. 2,361,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The stock has a market cap of $875.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.