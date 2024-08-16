Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $930.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $877.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $802.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

