Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $884.00 to $1,030.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $936.30 and last traded at $931.59. Approximately 677,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,087,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $931.58.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $877.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
