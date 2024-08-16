Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,294,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,222. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $576.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

