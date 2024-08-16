EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Cut to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.84.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
