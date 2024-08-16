EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Cut to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

