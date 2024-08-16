enGene (ENGN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.62 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million 80.30

This table compares enGene and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

enGene’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.8%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for enGene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 740 2368 5579 66 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 483.05%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 14.99%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

enGene beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

