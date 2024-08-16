Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Enovis worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 662,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $65.03.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

