Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,205 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 2.54% of Enphase Energy worth $344,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.39. 1,394,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,655. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.96.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

