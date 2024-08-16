Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Envista by 1,420.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 2,476,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

