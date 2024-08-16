EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 0.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 1,636,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,192,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. TD Cowen began coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.