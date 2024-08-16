Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday.

CVE DB opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

