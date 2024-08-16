Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $65.69. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,466. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

