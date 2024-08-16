ERC20 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $624.85 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $624.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,154.70 or 1.00023345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01169782 USD and is down -36.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $624.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

