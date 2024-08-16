ERn Financial LLC Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,539. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average of $273.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

