Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE EL opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 589,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.