Ethena USDe Price Reaches $1.00 (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $81.08 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,171,298,540 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,171,298,540.1422977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99925673 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $88,781,400.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

