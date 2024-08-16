Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT) Short Interest Up 63.2% in July

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of CMBT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.06.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

