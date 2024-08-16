European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.93.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,471. The company has a market capitalization of $358.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in European Wax Center by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

