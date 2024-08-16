EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.44

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 31035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

