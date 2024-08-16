EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Sells $59,090.40 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVgo Trading Up 2.2 %

EVgo stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EVgo by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 42.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 510,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

