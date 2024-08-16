EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Sells $59,090.40 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EVgo Trading Up 2.2 %
EVgo stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EVgo by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 42.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 510,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.