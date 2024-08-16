Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Northland Securities

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EE. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

EE opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

