Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 11,203 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,542.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,224,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,352,318.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50.

Expensify Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 542,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.48. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.