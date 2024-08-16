Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.39) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.72).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,590 ($45.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,485.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,617.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,483.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.21) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($48.47).

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.48), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,650,944.33). 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

