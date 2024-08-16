Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.39) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.72).
Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPN
Experian Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Experian
In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.48), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,650,944.33). 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.