Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 232,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 628,654 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday.

Exscientia Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

