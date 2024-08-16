Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $465.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

