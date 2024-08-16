Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,515.82.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.2 %

FICO stock opened at $1,733.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,545.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,361.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $38,618,138. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.