Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Faraday Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.