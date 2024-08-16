Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
