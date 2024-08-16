Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 2.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 352,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,403,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $849.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,621,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,918 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,879 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

