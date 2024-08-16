Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,583 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.90. 2,110,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,375. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

