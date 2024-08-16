Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 38,442 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,086. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

