Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,959 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

