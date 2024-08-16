Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,112 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $488.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.63 and its 200-day moving average is $273.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

