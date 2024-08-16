Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $79,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 370,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 243,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,843. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

