Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of UAPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares. The company has a market cap of $148.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

