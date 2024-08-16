Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

