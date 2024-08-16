Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568,138 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 358,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares. The stock has a market cap of $747.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

