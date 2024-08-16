Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,105,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 847,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

